Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal crash on Sunday morning after a body was found over a hill.
Dead rider's body could have been there for days

Shayla Bulloch
25th Aug 2019 10:25 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
UPDATE 11am:

REPORTS from the crash scene indicate a body was discovered down a hill and could have been there for multiple days.

Witnesses reported to the Daily that crews came across the body while attending another minor crash this morning.

The witness said they were trying to retrieve a bike when they found the body.

BREAKING:

A MOTORBIKE rider has been found dead along a winding stretch of hinterland road after a fatal crash this morning.

Queensland Police Service received a call from a motorist about 8.20am who came across the body along Maleny Stanley River Rd.

A police spokeswoman could not confirm any details about the victim.

Emergency crews, including fire fighters and paramedics were still on scene at the Booroobin crash site.

The road is still open.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

