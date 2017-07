A MAN is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and a motorbike at Peak Crossing on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Ipswich Boonah Rd at the intersection of Mollenhauers Rd shortly after 3.30pm.

The 60-year-old male motorbike rider was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The three occupants of the vehicle were not physically injured.

Diversions were in place and motorists and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.