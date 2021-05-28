Menu
A motorbike rider is lucky to be alive after his bike burst into flames following a collision with a vehicle west of Sydney. Picture: 2GB
News

Motorbike bursts into flames after collision

by Darren Cartwright
28th May 2021 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM

A motorbike rider may want to buy a lotto ticket this weekend after his bike burst into flames following a collision with a car and he walked away relatively unscathed.

The man in his 60s was riding the Great Western Highway at Glenbrook, some 60km west of Sydney, when his bike collided with a vehicle just before 11am on Friday.

The motorbike is ablaze in the middle of the highway as emergency workers look on. Picture: 2GB
Soon after the motorbike burst into flames, and the man cut a lonely figure as it was ablaze in the middle of the road with emergency workers looking on.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told NCA NewsWire that they received a call about 10.55am about the collision.

“When they got there he didn't appear injured, but if he did have any they would have been minor,” the spokesman said.

“He wasn't transported to hospital.”

Traffic, which had banked up, has now cleared.

Originally published as Motorbike bursts into flames after collision

