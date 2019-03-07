Motocross in limbo after development stalls

A POPULAR motorcycle club has lost more than half its riders after a deal to turn its historic track into a housing estate hit a speed bump.

The historic Tivoli Raceway was set to close last August under a deal between Motorcycling Queensland, Ipswich City Council and Marquee Projects.

Moreton Districts Motocross Club was set to relocate to Willowbank.

Club president Stephen Crawford said he was left to pick up the pieces.

He said the club was back racing at the facility but its long-term future remained uncertain.

"We are struggling massively," Mr Crawford said.

"We can't keep going the way we are (waiting for relocation) or we're not going to make it through this year.

"If we can't get a commitment from someone then we're just going to have to shut down soon."

The club has struggled to retain members and gain sponsorship.

Top Gun Motorcycles is sponsoring the club but Mr Crawford admits no one else would commit to the facility.

"We've got no one that wants to put sponsorship into us because they don't know how long we're going to be there," he said.

"We used to pull 250 to 300 riders (for race meetings).

"We're lucky to be pulling 65 to 70 right now."

The club had a successful race meeting last month, with about 157 riders, but Mr Crawford said that was unusual.

"If someone came up to us and said OK, Tivoli is here until 2020 then we would get our numbers back and we'd be fine," he said.

Motorcycling Queensland general manager Kim Rowcliffe said he understood the club's situation.

"I think the club is a bit frustrated, understandably, because they're gearing up for a move and then they're not moving," he said.

"I can understand their sense of frustration, we're equally frustrated."

Mr Crawford said a similar situation arose five years ago when attempts were made to sell the property, but that sale fell through.

The struggling club was recently broken into, adding to the hardship.

Quad bikes, mowers, tractor parts and CCTV cameras and monitors were all stolen.

Despite the tumultuous few months, the club is due to host a round of the popular Sunshine State MX Series at Tivoli racetrack on April 6-7.

The club estimates hundreds of riders will race during the weekend event.

Josh Davies