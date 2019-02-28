Motivated Hayden's first Australian team

ELITE FOCUS: Hayden Michel is already looking further ahead after being chosen in the Australian under-21 indoor hockey team.

INDOOR HOCKEY: Quick learner Hayden Michel is already looking to go further in his second sport after making a national team at his first Australian championships.

Michel, 19, was recently chosen in the Australian under-21 indoor hockey team heading to the Czech Republic in November.

The Flinders View sportsman had only weeks earlier gained selection in his first state under-21 side.

However, he battled through a hamstring injury to impress national selectors at the championships in Goulburn where he helped the Queensland side win the silver medal.

"It was a pretty big surprise but I was pretty happy with the selection,'' he said.

Although an A-Grade player who shared in Hancocks' past two hockey grand final victories, Michel was a relative newcomer to the indoor game.

"Until last year I saw it (indoor hockey) as a bit of fun in the off-season to keep the skills up,'' he said.

"This year I decided to give it a go.''

After 15 years playing hockey, the former St Edmund's College student paid extra attention to the intricacies of what's required to succeed in the indoor version.

"I trained pretty much every day,'' he said. "I was really motivated to realise my goal. I really stepped it up last year.''

He appreciated the support he received playing at last November's Queensland Super Sixes Challenge, where he gained state honours for the first time.

"I had the basic skills,'' he said. "It was really just getting the positions down pat and the mentality that you need.

"Defensive structures are completely different. The whole team plays together (in defence).''

Although injuring his hamstring during training just before the national tournament in January, he managed to get through, scoring three goals.

Queensland reached the final, losing 4-2 to NSW after beating the early competition leaders ACT.

Buoyed by his latest success, Michel welcomes more international opportunities in the future, including a spot in the Australian Open side preparing for the next World Cup.

"I'll be like the sponge and just try and absorb as much information as I can get, '' he said.

"The ideal outcome is making that World Cup team.''

But before chasing that dream, Michel will return to club hockey with Hancocks in the Ipswich competition and Kedron-Wavell in the Brisbane premiership.

The Ipswich USQ Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science student will also continue umpiring in Ipswich and Brisbane, having officiated at last year's Australian under-13 championships.

The Ipswich born and bred achiever comes from a proud and supportive sporting family, equally excited about his latest honour.

But as he looks ahead to the Czech Republic trip, Michel feels confident having already experienced overseas competition.

He was part of the Queensland Schoolboys side that toured New Zealand in 2017.

"I learnt really on how to focus on playing different environments against all different people,'' he said, more used to playing in the Ipswich and Brisbane competitions.

"It was just the experience, a new playing style and a different dynamic of players.''

Michel looked up the Czech Republic capital and liked the stadiums he saw.

"Prague is beautiful. It's an amazing city,'' he said, excited about what awaits when he celebrates his 20th birthday at the end of the year.