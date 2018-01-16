‘He’s never said he’s sorry’

Lauren Hickson (above) who would have been 33 this year, was abducted and murdered by neighbour Neville Towner in 1989.

HE was the son of four-year-old Lauren Hickson's babysitter, a friend of the little girl's mother entrusted to her care.

But Neville Towner, 23, took Lauren from her home, hit her on the head with a rock, attempted to rape her, and then drowned her in the Nepean River, in western Sydney.

Now almost 30 years after the shocking murder, Towner is set for release from prison.

Lauren's heartbroken mother, Jurina Hickson has begged for Towner to be kept behind bars for fear the unrepentant child murderer might kill again.

"He's shown no remorse, he's never said once he's sorry," Ms Hickson told Nine News, struggling to hold back tears.

"God forbid what he'll do (if he's released).

"It's very, very hard. She'd be 33 this year. She's not here.

"She's not here for Christmas, not here for family gatherings.

The NSW State Parole Authority is due to met today to consider Towner's release. The decision has been adjourned until March.

His bid for parole was postponed last September after eleventh hour pleas.

Victims of crime advocate, Howard Brown, made a formal submission on Tuesday on behalf of Lauren's family that Towner was not suitable for release.

NSW Commissioner for Corrective Services, Peter Severin, also opposed Towner's release from prison.

Neville Raymond Towner, now aged in his early 50s, is serving life for the murder of Lauren who he abducted from the Nepean River Caravan Park where her family lived at Emu Plains in far-western Sydney.

It was May 17, 1989 and Towner, then aged 23, was alone with little Lauren.

The girl's parents believed their daughter was in the care of Towner's mother when she vanished from her parents' caravan.

A huge police search was mounted but no trace could be found of her.

Two days later, the little girl's near-naked body was found in a creek bed 500m west of the caravan park.

A court later heard that Towner had hit Lauren over the head with a rock before attempting to rape her, and drowned her in the Nepean River.

Police charged Towner with maliciously murdering Lauren Jennifer Hickson, and with assault with intent to sexually assault a child under 10.

Two days later, Towner attempted to take his own life in custody by slashing his wrists.

Shortly after his appearance in Penrith Court, outside where an angry crowd gathered, among them a man dangling a doll from a hangman's noose.

Towner was taken back to Parramatta prison where he allegedly attempted suicide while in the protection wing.

Smashing a light bulb in the isolation cell, he cut his wrists but did not bleed to death.

In 2002, Towner successfully had his life sentence redetermined with a minimum non-parole period.

In March last year, Towner faced a hearing before the State Parole Authority which announced its intention to release him.

Towner has not undergone any transition programs in prison, but has participated in one escorted day-release.

In a change.org petition to oppose his release, which has more than 111,800 signatures, Jurina Hickson said, "I'll never forgive him while I've still got breath in my body.

"The murder was so horrific. He sexually assaulted and tortured her.

"I just can't understand why a prisoner of his calibre is going to get a get-out-of-jail-free card."

Lauren's cousin, Robert Miell, begged people to sign the petition because "it might only be one signature that makes the difference".

