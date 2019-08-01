Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets
OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets Patrick Sison
News

Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

Arthur Gorrie
by
1st Aug 2019 12:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHSIDE man found with an unauthorised supply of the prescription-only pain killer, oxycodone, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had sourced the drug for his mother, for a painful condition.

"Are you a doctor?" Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked the 26-year-old on Monday.

"No," said Dylan James Bouveng.

"Probably not a good idea," Mr Callaghan told him.

Bouveng pleaded guilty to possessing the drug and seven meth pipes, in a car he was driving at Cooloola Cove on June 29. He was fined $500.

gympie court gympie crime oxycodone
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 1st Aug 2019 6:55 AM
    Ipswich hits new high with record-breaking July

    premium_icon Ipswich hits new high with record-breaking July

    News Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Warwick also match the trend

    • 1st Aug 2019 6:43 AM
    Truckie drank four beers and 'surprised' he was over limit

    premium_icon Truckie drank four beers and 'surprised' he was over limit

    Crime 70-year-old truckie told he was in for an 'enforced holiday'

    Parents urged to vaccinate kids with rampant flu numbers

    premium_icon Parents urged to vaccinate kids with rampant flu numbers

    Health The flu season is not expected to peak until August

    • 1st Aug 2019 6:00 AM