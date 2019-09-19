Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother's downward spiral triggered by drug use

Ross Irby
by
19th Sep 2019 12:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE hunch to search a woman's car paid off when they found a handbag containing ice and marijuana.

An Ipswich court heard police approached a blue Holden Commodore parked at a Goodna service station with its engine idling.

Wendy Ella Nocente, 40, from Gailes, this week pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of dangerous drugs; and having property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told Ipswich Magistrates Court it was 6.15am on Saturday, May 25, when police officers from the Tactical Crime Squad noticed the Holden parked at BP Goodna.

Nocente, who was a passenger in the car, had a cream-coloured handbag at her feet.

Sen-Const Spargo said there was a black zipper bag inside the handbag which contained a case with a clip seal bag holding 1.32g of marijuana.

Another clip seal bag held 2.6g of a crystal substance. The court heard more clip seal bags were found.

Sen-Const Spargo said Nocente did not deny the drugs were hers.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Nocente was a mother of two adult children and a younger child.

She had a strong work history but was receiving Centrelink benefits at the moment.

Ms Oxley said her criminal history involving drugs began only in 2013.

She had taken steps towards rehabilitation but suffered relapses and "accepted she slipped up". Ms Oxley said this was not uncommon for people with substance issues.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Nocente had previously been given the benefit of drug diversion and probation, and it was unfortunate substance misuse had apparently taken over her life.

"It is a shame as you were clearly leading a productive life until getting involved in drugs," Ms Sturgess said.

Nocente was sentenced to four months' jail on each of the drug possession offences, and one month on the third charge.

The jail terns were suspended for 18 months, with Ms Sturgess saying she hopes this will act as an incentive and motivate her to get off drugs.

dangerous drugs drug offences ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Teenager sets up digital education platform to guide youth

    premium_icon Teenager sets up digital education platform to guide youth

    Business After working upwards of 30 hours a week on top of school, Lachlan decided to focus on his own ventures. He hasn't looked back since.

    Ipswich's newest nightspot on the market for tenth time

    premium_icon Ipswich's newest nightspot on the market for tenth time

    Property In the past 20 years the property has fluctuated from $500k to $2M.

    REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades

    premium_icon REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades

    News 'External funding makes this possible much sooner'

    $10b Inland Rail project set for parliamentary inquiry

    premium_icon $10b Inland Rail project set for parliamentary inquiry

    News Labor secures parliamentary inquiry into Inland Rail