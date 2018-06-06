Menu
Mother's Day bust on driver

Ross Irby
by
6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
JUSTIN Bentley was driving on his way to celebrate Mother's Day with his mum when police intercepted his ute.

A quick licence check revealed Bentley to be unlicensed.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police stopped a white Mazda ute at 12.40pm.

The driver, Bentley, said he did not have a licence but was on a good driving behaviour option.

However, the officers discovered the licence had been expired for seven days.

"He says he was driving to his mother's in Rosewood for Mother's Day," said Sgt Caldwell.

"The ute was seized but early released to his father."

Bentley, 24, from Slacks Creek pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when a repeat offender on May 13.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess noted Bentley had fixed his licence up straight away but unfortunately would have to lose it again with a one month disqualification.

Bentley said he did pay $80 to renew the licence but Ms Sturgess said he would have to pay for another one after his disqualification ended.

Taking this into account, she convicted him only, with a one month disqualification.

ipswich court unlicensed driver
Ipswich Queensland Times

