Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Mother of dead babies went on ice binges

The mother has had an ice addiction since she was 13.
The mother has had an ice addiction since she was 13.
by Sarah Crawford, AAP

THE DRUG-ADDICTED mother of two baby girls that died within a year of each other would go on ice-binges for days and then sleep for up to a week letting her children "run amok," a coronial inquest has heard.

The father of the one of the baby girls gave evidence today that the mother would, "sleep for a week, not doing anything but getting up to go to the toilet, the kids running amok.

"She will sleep until the next payday from Centrelink and then off to the dealer she goes," he said.

The inquest is examining the death of the two half-sisters known only as BLGN and DG who were three months and 19 days old when they died in 2014 and 2015

On the day BLGN died on April 10 2014 police found her in her cot which was crowded with blankets, toys, an adult-sized pillow and two bottles.

The inquest is being held at Glebe Coroners Court.
The inquest is being held at Glebe Coroners Court.

The father of BLGN gave evidence today that he had seen the mother use a folded blanket placed on the baby's chest to prop up a milk bottle to feed the infant.

The father conceded that the infant was too young to hold the bottle herself and said he did not know why that method of feeding was used.

"Just laziness I guess now that I think about it maybe she (the mother) was preoccupied with better things," she said.

The father said he saw the infant three days before her death at the mother's house where he had gone after smoking ice earlier that day.

He confirmed he was not in a relationship with the mother at the time and he could not recall how many times he had seen BLGN.

"Not as much as I probably should have being the father but every now and again."

The mother gave evidence at the inquest on Monday when she admitted to smoking ice while pregnant and then later in front of her children.

"I've had an ice addiction since I was 13," the tearful mother told Glebe Coroners Court

"I wasn't a top mum, I would change many things." The young woman, who's had two miscarriages since her daughters died, broke down as she denied statements from neighbours claiming her other children were often found hungry in the street.

"They were always fed, they never starved. I would steal food if I had to," she said.

An autopsy found no suspicious injuries for BLGN's death but the court heard a drug dealer who came to the house the night before the tragedy put his hands on the crying baby's mouth to make her "shut up".

"Your honour will also have to consider whether another person had any role in her death," counsel assisting the coroner Kate Richardson SC said in her opening address.

Related Items

Topics:  ice infant mortality mother

Storms loom for southeast Qld with chance of damaging winds

Storms loom for southeast Qld with chance of damaging winds

Storms are looming for much of Queensland this afternoon with one area, near Ipswich, shaping up to cop a severe beating.

Two Ipswich centres sell for more than $10M

Brodies Chicken and Burgers is opening in North Ipswich.

Sale reveals long term plans for Brodies chicken

Cheap and easy Valentine's Day dates under $50

Masterchef 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann is releasing his own ice-cream brand. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Choose from fries for $1, Moscato on tap and free dessert

premium_icon Bizarre reason woman’s car ended up on boardwalk

CCTV footage of the incident released by Queensland Police.

The unlicensed driver allegedly drove on a boardwalk

Local Partners

Australia’s deadly jobs pay disgrace

AUSSIES who work in this industry are most likely to die on the job. But they barely get paid more than an office worker

Same-sex marriage is legal, so will churches embrace it?

CHRISTIANS were on both sides of the debate

premium_icon Mother of girl left on bus faces drug charges

Bobbie-Jo Langdon arrives at Beaudesert Magistrates Court.

“I’m a perfectly good mother, thank you.”

Fool your brain and you may see the light

SEEING THE LIGHT: Have you ever rubbed your eyes and "seen stars”? Do you know why?

'Seeing stars' not just a night-time activity

premium_icon Why you shouldn’t dine out on Valentine’s Day

RENATA GORTAN

'Restaurants push diners into obscenely expensive set menus just because they...

Chews wisely for health benefits

TAKE YOUR TIME: Chewing slowly can significantly cut the risk of obesity.

Slow down and slim down, study suggests

Is it time for all Australians to be paid by the government?

“We all have a right to a decent minimum income: to a fair share”.