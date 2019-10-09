Menu
Mother suffered fatal sores while in urine-soaked bed

by Margaret Scheikowski
9th Oct 2019 3:05 PM
A SYDNEY mother was not being provided with the "necessities of life" when she developed fatal pressure injuries while in her urine-soaked bed, the trial of her two sons has been told.

Australian Federal Police diplomatic protection officer Phillip Thompson, 43, and his unemployed brother David Thompson, 40, have pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of their 72-year-old mother, who died in Blacktown Hospital on September 2, 2017.

Shirley Thompson developed fatal pressure injuries while in her urine-soaked bed. Picture: AAP
The Crown alleges the men were aware of the deteriorating condition of Shirley Thompson weeks before the younger son rang for an ambulance on August 23, saying his bedridden mother couldn't eat and had a wound on her backside.

Geriatrician Professor Susan Kurrle on Tuesday told the NSW Supreme Court trial she had considered all the material in the case including the paramedics' and hospital notes, as well as the sons' police interviews.

An image tendered as evidence shows the bedroom of Phillip Thompson. Picture: AAP
"Mrs Thompson was not receiving the level of care that would be considered reasonable for a lady of her age living in her own home and being cared for by family members," she said.

She had high-care needs involving her nutrition and mobility, as well as the management of her pressure injuries sometimes referred to as bedsores.

"They were the sorts of things I see as necessities of life and they were not being provided," she said.

The trial continues before Justice Des Fagan, who is hearing the case without a jury.

 

 

David Thompson. Picture: AAP
Phillip Thompson. Picture: AAP
