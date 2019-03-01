Menu
A 10-year-old boy and a woman in her 20s are recovering at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after they were attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island last night. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Mother, son recovering after being attacked by dingo pack

Ashley Carter
1st Mar 2019 8:10 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
A 10-YEAR-OLD boy and his mother are recovering in hospital after they were attacked by a pack of dingoes on Fraser Island last night.

The boy suffered serious injuries to his legs, arms and face after he and his mother were attacked about 5.45pm at Eurong beach, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Queensland Ambulance Service director Michael Augustus said the mother and son, believed to be French tourists.

"On arrival our paramedics found the adult female had multiple superficial bites, predominately to the lower limbs, and the 10-year-old male child had significant wounds to his legs, arms and face," he said.

The pair reportedly got out of a car and were walking towards the beach when they came across the pack of dingoes.

"The couple both panicked and ran back towards the vehicle, and it was that time when the pack actually chased them and attacked," Mr Augustus said.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene about 6pm and a LifeFlight critical care paramedic assisted QAS offers in treating the patients.

LifeFlight director, aeromedical services, Brian Guthrie said rescue helicopters were vital in situations like these, where patients were seriously injured in hard-to-reach areas.

"Something like this where time is critical, a helicopter is the perfect platform to be able to get these people firstly the care they need and then to a higher level of care at a tertiary hospital," he said.

He said it was important to be aware of any danger while enjoying Queensland's popular tourist destinations.

"Definitely enjoy yourself while you're there, but be very aware that there are things out there. There's animals, there's other risks associated with beach and bush," he said.

"Look at all the signs, all the recommendations. There are national parks officers in numerous areas around the island ... follow their directions and hopefully have a great holiday."

The pair were treated at the scene before being airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

