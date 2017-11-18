Mother says daughter dragged off 'kicking and screaming'

Brisbane District Court, where the jury has been hearing the claims of violence.

A MOTHER says the man on trial for abusing her daughter dragged the young woman "kicking and screaming” into a car.

Peter Mark Wright pleaded not guilty this week to offences allegedly inflicted on his partner from 2010-2015.

The allegations included him slashing the woman's head with a machete and trying to set her on fire.

On Friday, Crown Prosecutor Sandra Cupina asked the mother about "physical interactions” between Mr Wright and the woman in the Bundaberg area.

"He got her off my front lawn in a bear hug,” the mother told Brisbane District Court.

"He just put her in the car and took off. I'm horrified, wondering what's going on.”

"She's kicking and screaming. He put her in the car and off they went.”

The mother said her daughter, now 25, later "just passed it off as nothing”.

Defence counsel Patrick Wilson asked the woman, who admitted being a former speed user, about how reliable her memory was.

"I still know what went on even though I couldn't tell you what day it was,” she replied.

Other relatives including two sisters gave evidence too.

A phone call the first sister recorded was played to the jury.

The first sister said the conversation was one she had with Mr Wright.

In the occasionally garbled recording, he seemed to contradict himself, appearing to say "I don't give a f--- about her because she doesn't give a f--- about me” but adding: "I love your sister that much I will do anything for her.”

The alleged victim's brother also gave evidence.

Asked if he had ever witnessed Mr Wright being violent to his sister, he said he had not.

But he said Mr Wright "admitted to punching her up when she needs to be punched into line or whatever ... when she steps out of line.”

The woman's second sister said she received a photo from the alleged victim about 2.30 one morning. The image was of a burn to the leg.

Mr Wilson suggested that Mr Wright was only blamed for the burns "almost a year later”.

The second sister rejected that suggestion.

She said her sister also discussed ultrasound results in which medical staff "had found that she had broken ribs”.

The former partner said on Wednesday Mr Wright was controlling from when they started as a couple in 2010, when she lived in Caboolture and he in Ipswich.

The trial before Judge Terry Martin continues. -NewsRegional

QUEENSLAND HELP LINES:

*DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811