Crime

Mother on probation for beating daughter with belt

Ross Irby
by
31st Oct 2019 4:00 PM
A MUM who smacked her daughter with a belt for not doing her homework has cited cultural differences as the reason behind her excessive disciplinary measures.

An Ipswich court this week heard the woman's actions would have been deemed appropriate in her homeland of China. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assaulting a child when armed with an instrument, causing bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the agreed facts were extensive in detail and asked that the police prosecutor hand them up to the Magistrate to read.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess then spent some time reading the facts onto the record.

Mr Fairclough said the offence was in the hitting of a child with a belt, and information in the police document referred to other occasions where the child alleged she had been treated inappropriately.

"Child Safety took a view of the matter that the children should not remain in her care,” he said.

"Her husband is here with her (in the courtroom). It has proven to be quite troubling for the family.

"It has been a significant wake-up call for both parents.”

Mr Fairclough said the woman wished to resume her role as parent, and has taken up a parenting program.

Ms Sturgess said the mother used a belt to strike her eight-year-old daughter as she was not doing her homework properly.

"Striking a child using a belt is not acceptable,” Ms Sturgess said.

The mother was sentenced to a supervised nine-month probation order.

