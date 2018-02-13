Menu
Mother of girl left on bus faces drug charges

Bobbie-Jo Langdon arrives at Beaudesert Magistrates Court.
by Kay Dibben

THE mother of a young girl who was locked inside a bus for hours after school last month, sparking a massive police search, says her daughter is "fantastic" and she is a good mother.

Bobbie-Jo Langdon was speaking outside Beaudesert Magistrates Court, where she was appearing on drug and stealing charges.

When asked what she thought about the bus driver, who was later sacked for not checking the bus was empty, since getting a new job, Langdon said it was "fantastic".

When asked how her daughter Alyssa was since the ordeal, Langdon said: "She's fantastic".

The alarm was raised about 4.40pm on January 22, after Langdon's daughter failed to get off the bus after her first day of year one at Jimboomba State School.

Alyssa fell asleep near the back of the bus and was not found until after 7pm, by a bus company employee, at Logan Coaches' depot.

Langdon was appearing in court today on three counts of stealing, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a drug utensil and failing to dispose of a needle.

After a brief court appearance, Langdon was remanded on bail to reappear on March 20.

When asked outside court if she was setting a good example for her child, Langdon said: "I'm a perfectly good mother, thank you."

Langdon would not comment on the charges she is facing.

Topics:  bus court drug school bus

