Brave mum tells critics to think, not judge

Little Alice Mortensen, 2, wearing the boots that help her walk.

An outing with your four beautiful children should be one of life's pleasures for a young mum, but that's not often the case for Cynthia Mortensen.

Thanks to the thoughtlessness of strangers, Mrs Mortensen and her four kids from Augustine Heights endure lots of random finger-pointing and "not so nice" assumptions being made.

"You see, my kids are quite the group," Mrs Mortensen said, about Cameron, 6, Claire, 4, and twins Alice and Mia who are just turning two.

A happy smile from Cameron Mortensen, 6.

"Three of them have Autism, one is non-verbal and one has a Global Development Delay.

"My kids often wear headphones to block out noise.

"They might be spinning and running and screaming out, but what looks like a bad day for other mums might actually be a day when my kids are trying really hard to be well behaved."

Little Alice wears special boots for her Cerebral Palsy and has a feeding tube into her stomach.

Mia Mortensen, 2, cuddles a toy.

Cameron, Clare and Mia have been diagnosed as high-functioning Autism. The older two children attend regular schools where they are well settled.

Mrs Mortensen says going to the shops "can be torturous". She's considered putting signs on her kids - some sort of message to give the nosy strangers the heads up.

Some people usher their own kids away, and she has been the subject of random conjecture: people let her know her kids are badly behaved, that four children is too many "if you can't handle them" and that she should discipline them.

"Mostly, I'd just like to say, if you see my tribe out we are actually trying hard," she said.

"And please ask questions - especially about Alice - she has so many physical problems, but I'm always happy to talk about her journey because she's come so far.

"My kids think it's cool Alice can eat while she's asleep and gets cool shoes - I'm happy to tell your kids about that, rather than have them ushered away."

Mrs Mortensen said strangers had no idea.

"When I was younger, before I had the children I might have judged too," she said.

"But the number of kids we have is no reflection on what my husband and I can handle.

"We had four kids in four years and it wasn't until our twins arrived that we got our new normal.

"Our kids are taught everyone is different and that we are all special.

Claire Mortensen, 4, in her Disney dress.

"We don't want anyone making excuses for us, we want understanding."

Mrs Mortensen is an active member of online support groups and advises other parents with Autistic children to take advantage of the support available through the Lady Cilento Hospital and other health services.

For more information on Autism: autismawareness.com.au