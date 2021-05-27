Mother-of-five’s $103k Centrelink rip-off

Justice has caught up to a Townsville mum who ripped off Centrelink for five years, falsely receiving $103,000 in payments.

A TOWNSVILLE mother-of-five has paid the price for failing to declare her full-time income while receiving over $103,075 from Centrelink in single parenting payments over a five-year period.

A court has heard how social worker Bianca Mary Oyston, 45, made false declarations to Centrelink claiming she had received nil income between July 2014 and May 2019.

This was despite earning over $243,000 from her role at Life Without Barriers and over $193,000 from House with No Steps - an average of $3,121 per fortnight - in addition to the single parent payments from Centrelink.

Hunched over and tearful, Oyston pleaded guilty in the Townsville District Court on Tuesday to one count of obtain financial advantage by deception and one count of obtaining financial advantage for self.

Crown prosecutor Chris Moore said Oyston's offending was aggravated by a previous conviction for the same crime in 2016, where she was sentenced to a six month term of imprisonment after falsely claiming $14,356 in parenting payments from Centrelink between 2012 and 2013 while receiving over $60,000 from work.

Unknown at the time of her court appearance, she had misled her legal counsel and the court by claiming that she was doing volunteer work, when in fact she was receiving a full-time income, paid into a different account.

Mr Moore said six months after her sentence, Oyston failed to respond to a letter from Centrelink flagging a data match identifying she was earning an income and "ignoring her obligations to report that income correctly".

He said Centrelink wrote again in August 2018, asking her to participate in an interview, which she ignored and continued making nil income declarations.

Given the lack of deterrence from her previous conviction, the prosecutor said a term of actual imprisonment was necessary.

Defence barrister Travis Schmidt said Oyston's behaviour was driven by a protracted period of domestic violence where financial control was exerted upon her - a situation from which she eventually escaped.

Because of the threat of the DV perpetrator re-entering her life and his ongoing harassment during the time of offending, he said she was driven by a "desire to create a financially stable environment for her children where she wasn't clear of what might happen".

He tendered character references speaking highly of Oyston's work assisting children and people with disabilities and her seeking treatment for depression and anxiety.

Mr Schmid warned that her dependent children, aged 16, 15, 14, 10, would be adversely impacted by Oyston's imprisonment and her father would need to raise them.

Justice Deborah Richards described Oyston's behaviour as "persistent, brazen and whilst completely ignoring court orders", which was aggravated by misleading the court in 2016.

While noting the significant domestic violence and persistent harassment Oyston had suffered, and how difficult it would be to send a mother of young children into custody, she said, "that's the choice that you persistently made to commit criminal offences, knowing that you had been previously prosecuted for exactly that".

She sentenced Oyston to three years imprisonment, to be released after serving 12 months behind bars and to pay $103,075 in reparations to Centrelink.

Originally published as Mother-of-five's $103k Centrelink rip-off