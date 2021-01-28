Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Campbell and Natalie Whitehead remain in custody charged over the death of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell and Natalie Whitehead remain in custody charged over the death of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Crime

Mother, man charged with murder of baby still in custody

Ross Irby
28th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE mother and a man charged with the murder of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton remain in custody as the prosecution case against them is prepared by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a callover of serious cases before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the charges against Andrew Campbell, 41, from Bellbowrie, and the baby’s mother Natalie Whitehead, 34, from Raceview, received brief mentions on Wednesday in an update on how the cases were proceeding. Whitehead, and her former boyfriend Campbell, are each charged with the murder of the nine-month-old in Sonter Street, Raceview on June 21, 2019; misconduct with a corpse by interfering; and neglect by failing to provide the necessities of life.

Whitehead is also charged with unlawful possession of weapons.

A full brief of evidence in the Crown prosecution cases is sought by their legal representatives.

Both accused were remanded in custody with their matters adjourned for an update on March 17.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.

ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved crime-fighting pup passes away

        Premium Content Beloved crime-fighting pup passes away

        News The loyal Ipswich police dog has been farewelled

        BREAKING: Elderly women badly hurt in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Elderly women badly hurt in single-vehicle crash

        Breaking The pair have been taken to hospital in Brisbane with significant injuries.

        • 28th Jan 2021 10:31 AM
        Jets 100 game footballer's valuable role after forced exit

        Premium Content Jets 100 game footballer's valuable role after forced exit

        Rugby League Former Brisbane Broncos footballer makes massive contribution to community and game...

        Woman crashes into fence, police car while fleeing officers

        Premium Content Woman crashes into fence, police car while fleeing officers

        Crime The pursuit through Ipswich ended when the engine of the damaged Holden Commodore...