The aftermath after a ute attempted to run this car off the road on March 5.
News

Mother listens to screams as daughter's car repeatedly hit

Carly Morrissey
by
7th Mar 2019 11:05 AM
A FAMILY is reeling after an attempt to drive a young woman off the road.

Police are investigating the incident which saw a grey coloured dual cab ute repeatedly strike into the back of a white Kia hatchback on Tuesday night.

In a public post on Facebook, the young driver's mother said her daughter was driving home from work and called her at 11.25pm while the ute was still driving into her and pushing her car.

The mother posted that it was the "scariest thing" talking to her daughter and listening to her "screaming in complete fear".

"To the f#*king low lives who just rammed my daughter on Greenbank Road between Springfield and Greenbank may you ROTT IN HELL," she posted.

"Police are on the case and you better hope they find you first - a silver twin cab ute with aluminium tray back. They turned back at Ison Road roundabout back towards Springfield. Please let me know if you saw anything or know of this car-driver."

Police say the incident was reported and occurred on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial.

The young woman's mother posted that it was a "mother's worst nightmare".

She said it was a completely random attack, in a dark part of the road.

"They just came fast up behind her and hit her three times and actually pushed her also....so worried if she actually had to stop what might have happened!

"Too scary this can even happen...young female P plater driving alone.

"She certainly shaken and bit sore today - still in shock I think."

If anyone has information they are urged to report it to police.

