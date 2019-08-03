Mother frustrated as kids are excluded from school

ANGER: Ripley resident Amelia Moss is not happy with the catchment area of the Ripley school that will be opened next year.

ANGER: Ripley resident Amelia Moss is not happy with the catchment area of the Ripley school that will be opened next year. Rob Williams

A SINGLE mother says she feels cheated after her new home at Ecco Ripley was left out of the catchment for the new school.

Amelia Moss and her then-husband purchased land and moved into their Ecco Ripley home in 2017.

The promise of a new primary school for their children, aged 10 and 8, was a significant part of their decision to build at Ripley.

"I wanted to send my kids to a new school and I also wanted to send them to a decent primary and high school,” she said.

"This was a long-term investment as the family home.”

The school catchment includes the Providence estate and rural areas towards Flagstone to accommodate anticipated growth in the region.

Ms Moss was left frustrated and disappointed to learn her Ecco Ripley home, located just 2.8km from the new primary school, wasn't included in its catchment.

Instead, her children, who attend Forest Lake State School, would need to attend Raceview State School, located 5km away.

"There's a lot of angry, upset, disappointed and frustrated parents,” Ms Moss said.

"Some parents will have to send their kids to Raceview State School with no other option.”

Ms Moss says she is one of several families who have built a home at Ecco Ripley believing they could enrol in the new school.

She believes the split between the major Ripley estates, Ecco on the north of the highway and Providence to the south, will grow if the north is excluded from the school.

"It doesn't make sense,” she said.

"It can cause a community divide from Providence from the rest of the community.

"That's not a community spirit we want to display.”

She said her children, entering Years 4 and 5 next year, would remain at Forest Lake.

"If I work from home, it's an hour round trip due to traffic,” she said.

"It's not really viable long-term which is why we've been waiting very patiently for so long.

"To hear we've all been excluded is a massive disappointment.”

Ms Moss said the lack of public transport from Ripley to Raceview State School was also a negative.

New schools are expected to be built in the region which will eventually house about 200,000 people.

Ms Moss said Ecco Ripley should be included in the new school catchment as an interim measure.