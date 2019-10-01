Menu
Mother denies trying to kill son by giving too much medicine

by Steve Rice
1st Oct 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mother has denied trying to kill her 11-year-old son by overmedicating him.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder and one aggravated count of endangering life.

Prosecutors allege the offences happened between August 25 and August 28 last year.

The woman was remanded on continuing bail to face the Supreme Court in January.

