Mother-daughter duo celebrate milestone park run

Alexis and Kylie Newey, along with Tom Beukers and Mark Davey who achieved their 50th milestone on Saturday.

AN inspiring mother-daughter duo have each clocked their milestone 300th parkruns at White Rock at the weekend.

Kylie and Alexis Newey first started attending the community-based event more than seven years ago – Alexis was just six years old.

The pair have since grown to adopt White Rock parkrun as part of a weekly tradition, missing only handful of sessions in as many years.

“It was a good way to keep a six-year-old entertained and as she’s grown, she’s become interested in the park run movement,” said Mrs Newey.

“We’ve got to meet a bunch of people that we wouldn’t have normally met.”

The free 5km run takes place every Saturday at Redbank Plains from 7am.

Attendees gather prior to the commencement of a weekly White Rock parkrun.

The special occasion was marked with a celebratory breakfast on Saturday alongside fellow runners.

“Going to the same parkruns regularly, those people have become part of our social circle and they’ve also been able to watch our daughter grow up,” she said.

The popular activity has since become a pastime for the entire family.

“Some of my fondest memories are when Lexi was younger and she wanted to run with me,” she said.

“But she’s a lot faster than me now.”

Mrs Newey’s husband is mere weeks away from recording his own 300th milestone run.

“He’s about five weeks off, he started the same week as Alexis back in 2014 but with work commitments he’s had to miss out on some weekends.”

Kylie Newey has made plenty of new friends at the event.

Mrs Lewey first started her venture into parkruns at the now non-operational Augustine Heights site.

“We’ve ran about 30 different locations in Australia, but most of them were in Queensland,” she said.

Her favourite location to run, however, remains to be White Rock.

“We love running in the trails, the challenge of it and the people there, they’re so welcoming and inclusive of everybody,” said Ms Newey.

“You meet people who have run ultra-marathons and they’re there to volunteer and help support other runners who are just starting out.”

