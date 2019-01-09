Menu
Crime

Mother, son doused in petrol in home invasion

by James Kitto
9th Jan 2019 5:22 PM
A TWO-year-old boy and his mother had petrol poured over them and received threats to have their house burned down in a Launceston home invasion.

Police said two men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a Kay Street property in Kings Meadows shortly after 7am on Wednesday.

It is believed they were searching for a man who lived at the house but who was not home.

A 23-year-old woman and her son allegedly received threats of harm from the two men before the men fled the house, allegedly stealing a quantity of cash.

Acting Detective Inspector John Parker alleged the two men poured petrol on the victims and threatened to burn the house down.

The victims did not suffer any injuries.

Launceston CIB is seeking information from anyone who may have CCTV footage or who may have observed two men in the vicinity of Kay Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au

