Sydney exhibition to showcase mother and daughter's work

WELL DONE: Victoria and Jocelyn Reid currently have their work on display at a gallery in Sydney. Contributed

WHEN Jocelyn Reid grows up she wants to be a photographer like her mum Victoria.

The 12-year-old from Brassall is already off to a good start, after the pair were chosen to have their images displayed alongside each other at the Loud and Luminous exhibition at the Contact Sheet Gallery in Sydney.

The Loud and Luminous project celebrates and recognises the important contributions of contemporary women photographers in Australia.

Jocelyn submitted a photograph of her mother having a tickle fight with her twin brothers, while her mum entered a photograph she snapped of herself in the kitchen.

"I see great shots everywhere," Jocelyn said. "I see great shots in trees, on the ground with cars and with people."

The Ipswich youngster also said it was "exciting and nerve wracking at the same time" knowing so many people from across the country would be viewing her work.

Mrs Reid, who recently completed a Bachelor of Photography (Honours) from Griffith University College of Arts, said her daughter became interested in photography when she would practice her skills at home.

"My project was based around motherhood and part of that was to teach the kids how to photograph, which is when Jocelyn started learning," she said.

"I've had three other exhibitions myself this year, but this is the first time Jocelyn has been featured in an exhibition.

"Knowing she was successful when others weren't makes her feel very excited."