Subscribe Today's Paper
Mother and daughter duo open new ‘Kick Hair’ salon

SAMTUI SELAVE
samtui.selave@qt.com.au
27th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
Mother and daughter duo, Keegan and Helen Gillanders, have partnered together to make their dream of opening a salon a reality.

With almost a decade’s experience working as a hairdresser Keegan Gillanders couldn’t be happier opening Kick Hair Ipswich with her mother Helen.

Keegan and Helen Gillanders of Kick Hair Salon in North Ipswich
“I had a salon in Boonah and worked out in the Scenic Rim for seven years before that,” Keegan said.

“I was running a mobile business when I came back to Ipswich and then we decided to open up a business together.”

Helen said that the business had big plans to do more with the great space they had.

“We want to eventually partner up with someone and open up a café in some of the vacant space here,” she said.

The salon is where an old convenience store use to be, but the Gillanders’ have completely transformed the space into a fresh modern salon space.

Kick Hair Salon in North Ipswich
“It’s a great space and we’ve got great clientele to work with and that’s what we’re all about: building a great relationship with our clients and providing a great place to meet up,” Helen said.

“Coming to work and doing what we do is never a chore.”

Kick Hair Salon in North Ipswich
Long time client and friend to the Gillanders’ Lisa Keogh said she was proud of what Keegan and Helen had accomplished.

“I’ve known Keegan since she was a teenager, she used to work for my husband’s business,” she said.

“I’ve always chosen Keegan and Helen because they don’t take any shortcuts, they’ve always kept up with their qualifications – the quality is great.”

If you would like to check out the new salon or partner with Kick Hair salon visit their Facebook page.

