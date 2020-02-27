Mother and daughter duo open new ‘Kick Hair’ salon
Mother and daughter duo, Keegan and Helen Gillanders, have partnered together to make their dream of opening a salon a reality.
With almost a decade’s experience working as a hairdresser Keegan Gillanders couldn’t be happier opening Kick Hair Ipswich with her mother Helen.
“I had a salon in Boonah and worked out in the Scenic Rim for seven years before that,” Keegan said.
“I was running a mobile business when I came back to Ipswich and then we decided to open up a business together.”
Helen said that the business had big plans to do more with the great space they had.
“We want to eventually partner up with someone and open up a café in some of the vacant space here,” she said.
The salon is where an old convenience store use to be, but the Gillanders’ have completely transformed the space into a fresh modern salon space.
“It’s a great space and we’ve got great clientele to work with and that’s what we’re all about: building a great relationship with our clients and providing a great place to meet up,” Helen said.
“Coming to work and doing what we do is never a chore.”
Long time client and friend to the Gillanders’ Lisa Keogh said she was proud of what Keegan and Helen had accomplished.
“I’ve known Keegan since she was a teenager, she used to work for my husband’s business,” she said.
“I’ve always chosen Keegan and Helen because they don’t take any shortcuts, they’ve always kept up with their qualifications – the quality is great.”
If you would like to check out the new salon or partner with Kick Hair salon visit their Facebook page.