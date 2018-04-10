Menu
Crime

Motel petrol case before court

10th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

A MAN accused of pouring petrol over three men and threatening to set them alight outside a North Ipswich motel remains in custody after his arrest.

Douglas James Kemp, 45, from Raceview, was not brought up from the cells when his charges received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Kemp was charged with two counts of doing a dangerous act intended to cause grievous bodily harm at North Ipswich on Saturday night April 7; common assault; and stealing.

The charges relate to an incident outside the Motel Monaco in Downs Street at 6pm.

He was arrested by Ipswich police in the carpark of a nearby shopping centre later the same night and charged.

Kemp did not apply for bail and his matters adjourned.

Police said on Sunday that the three men involved aged 24, 31 and 51, were uninjured.
 

crime ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

