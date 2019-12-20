Mostly hot and dry forecast for Christmas

A hot and dry Christmas is on the way for most of Australia with the chance of rain most prominent towards the top end.

While rain would be a welcome gift on Christmas day in Australia, the weather bureau predicts mostly hot and dry with smoke persisting throughout NSW.

"Unfortunately the smoke will be lingering around much of NSW, with temperatures cooler on the coast," meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

"The best chance of rain this year is going to be around the top end, parts of eastern NSW, south east of Queensland, and Tasmania there will be a few showers."

Temperatures will remain mild in Sydney with a top of 25C, building on that towards the west and inland of NSW, which could reach into the low 40s.

Brisbane will reach a top of 31C, while temperatures will be "very hot inland" through southern and western Queensland.

"It's going to be a hot and sunny day for Perth and most of Western Australia," Mr Narramore said.

Perth will reach a top of 36C, while the rest of the state can expect to be in dry heat and high 30s, and well into the 40s inland.

It will be a sunny day in Adelaide with a top of 32C and the chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures are set to increase further inland with northern parts of South Australia reaching into the 40s.

Darwin will reach 35C with the possibility of a shower or storm.

"Central Australia will generally be very hot and dry, Alice Springs will likely be low to mid 40s," Mr Narramore said.

Following Christmas the weather will continue in the same pattern, with the weather bureau pointing to the possibility of another heat wave forming around New Years Eve.

FACTBOX

SYDNEY : Cloudy with a maximum temperature of 25C. A medium chance of showers and a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm

MELBOURNE: Partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 28C

BRISBANE: Cloudy with a medium chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm later in the day. Maximum temperature of 31C

PERTH: Very hot and mostly sunny. Maximum temperature of 36C

ADELAIDE: Sunny with light winds and a top temperature of 32C

HOBART: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower likely later in the day. Maximum temperatures will reach 25C

CANBERRA Partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 30C

DARWIN: Partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers. Light winds throughout the day and the chance of a thunderstorm, maximum temperature will reach 35C