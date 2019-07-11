MOST WANTED: People Ipswich police need to speak to urgently

DO YOU recognise these people?

Ipswich Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with ongoing investigations.

Police think the seven people pictured below could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Main Street, Springfield Central (Ref: QP1901052419)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 29 2019 at approximately 8:40pm.

Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes (Ref: QP1901061071)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday June 1 2019 at approximately 3:30pm.

Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes (Ref: QP1900963621)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday May 18 2019 at approximately 1:30pm.

Conte Circuit, Augustine Heights (Ref: QP1802409606)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing which occurred on Saturday December 21 2018 at approximately 1:40pm.

Springfield Lakes Boulevard (Ref: QP1802315267)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday December 9 2018 at approximately 2:30pm.

Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes (Ref: QP1900244253)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday January 31 2019 at approximately 12:15pm.

Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes (Ref: QP1900052201)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing which occurred on Monday January 7 2019 at approximately 3:10pm.