‘Most sober’ woman drives home after bull ride night out

GUILTY PLEA: A woman was caught driving without a licence when leaving the Mulgowie Bullride the morning after the rodeo.

AVOIDING drink driving was a top priority for a duo leaving the Mulgowie Bullride the morning after the rodeo.

Deciding she was the “most sober” of the two, Tamara Bosworth got behind the wheel early on September 14.

Though she was not found to be drink driving when police pulled her over at 7.30am on Mulgowie Road in Laidley South, police realised she was driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court Bosworth’s licence had been demerit point suspended as of August 28.

“The defendant stated she was not sure if she had received a notification in the mail, however did recall receiving fines and knew she was only allowed to accumulate so many points before being suspended,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“She said she thought she was the more sober of the two vehicle occupants and they had been at the Mulgowie Bullride.”

She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Her conviction was recorded.