Most popular recipe Queensland wanted this year

A simple twist on a classic has emerged as Queensland's most-wanted recipe of 2019.

The top new recipe in the state was a high fat, low carb creamy chicken, bacon and cauliflower bake, according to taste.com.au data.

Exclusive figures provided by Australia's number one food site also revealed trending diets as well as what foods were on the minds of Aussies.

Slow cooker chicken diane which takes just 10 minutes to prepare was the second most sought after among Queenslanders. Continuing a poultry theme, chicken coconut curry with broccoli rice which gets the keto diet tick of approval pulled in at number three.

The top new recipe in Queensland is this creamy chicken, bacon and cauliflower bake.

A hearty southern-style sweet potato salad was the fourth most popular, while a recipe for a quick and easy cheesy bacon and veggie rice slice ranked fifth.

Search term data also provided insights about the relationship Australians have with food.

Chicken emerged as the most searched term among Queenslanders, followed by Christmas, salad, vegetarian and cheesecake.

A taste.com.au analysis explained the increasing popularity of plant-based eating has resulted in the traditional labels of vegan and vegetarian being more widely used.

Chicken has emerged as the most searched term among Queenslanders.

Australia's number food site added that salads were no longer just a side dish. Packed with protein, vegies and other ingredients to add texture and flavour, they're now a main event that can serve as a complete meal.

"Another trend this year has been for fish recipes, in particular salmon. This trend covers both fresh salmon fillets and canned salmon. The most popular salmon recipes being salads, quiche and weeknight tray bakes," Taste.com.au food director Michelle Southan said.

Low or no sugar baking and raw desserts were popular a few years ago, and while those recipes were still sought after, new twists on traditional recipes had sweet tooths excited this year.

The condensed milk Choc Ripple log is fast becoming a classic. Picture: Supplied

"New bake sale-style slices, scones with new twists and doughnuts filled with anything from Nutella to Baileys-spiked custards were popular," Ms Southan said.

"And the game-changing gadget this year would have to be the pie maker. Cooks have been making everything from pancakes to lava cakes and even French toast in their pie makers."

The data also revealed that 2019 was the year that keto went from a niche fad to a serious dietary influence, with high-fat, low carb recipes among the top five nationally.

Clinical nutritionist Michaela Sparrow agreed the keto diet had increased in popularity and had even helped her lose 15kgs.

However, she said there was one trap that was easy to fall into.

"You see a lot of people bragging about how much weight they've lost on keto through eating things like bunless cheeseburgers,' Ms Sparrow said. "Just because something is high fat and low carb doesn't mean it's healthy, and it's important to remember to nourish your body properly while dieting."

She added keto also came with less guilt than other diets.

"You can have a cheat day and eat cake or whatever you want, and then in no more than 48 hours you can be in ketosis again (where the body burns fat for energy)," she said.

Ms Sparrow added flexetarianism was also on the rise and that reduced meat could benefit overall health.

She said reduced meat intake was part of the Mediterranean diet, one she often recommended to clients with cardiovascular and inflammatory conditions.

MOST POPULAR NEW RECIPES OF 2019 IN QUEENSLAND

1. Creamy chicken bacon and cauliflower bake recipe

2. Slow cooker chicken diane recipe

3. Keto chicken coconut curry with broccoli rice recipe

4. Southern style sweet potato salad recipe

5. Cheesy bacon and veggie rice slice recipe

6. Creamy lemon buttercrust slice recipe

7. Golden syrup and custard slice recipe

8. Slow cooker apricot chicken recipe

9. One pot Italian chicken recipe

10. Flake slice recipe

CREAMY CHICKEN BACON AND CAULIFLOWER BAKE RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

10g butter

1 small (900g) cauliflower, trimmed, cut into small florets

2 rashers (120g) bacon, chopped

1 bunch English spinach, trimmed, chopped

125ml (1/2 cup) pouring cream

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves (optional)

2 green shallots, trimmed, sliced

500g chicken thigh fillets, fat trimmed

55g (1/2 cup) 3-cheese mix

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan forced. Lightly grease a 2L (8-cup) capacity ovenproof baking dish.

Step 2

Heat the oil and butter in a large frying pan over medium until the butter is foaming. Add the cauliflower and bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes or until light golden.

Step 3

Add the spinach to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until wilted. Remove from heat and add the cream, thyme and half the shallot. Stir to combine. Transfer to the prepared dish.

Step 4

Wipe the pan clean and spray with oil. Add the chicken to the pan and cook for 2 minutes each side or until golden. Place on top of the cauliflower mixture.

Step 5

Sprinkle cheese around the chicken. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden. Stand for 5 minutes before serving topped with the remaining shallot.

MOST POPULAR SEARCH TERMS OF 2019 IN QUEENSLAND

1. Chicken

2. Christmas

3. Salad

4. Vegetarian

5. Cheesecake

6. Pasta

7. Salads

8. Beef mince

9. Soup

10. Slow cooker