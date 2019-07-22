Menu
Mini dachshunds Cookie and George.
Pets & Animals

Most popular dog names in Ipswich revealed

Greg Osborn
by
22nd Jul 2019 2:57 PM
IPSWICH City Council has revealed the list of the most popular dog names in the city.

According to their data, Bella is top with owners.

With 646 registrations, the Italian-inspired moniker beat out the next highest names, Max and Charlie both with 404, by a considerable margin.

According to additional data by Medibank's Pet Insurance, it is thought Charlie has risen in popularity since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose that name for their newborn son.

The RACQ have backed up this trend for giving human names to our doggie mates after checking their own client data. RACQ's Clare Hunter said: "You're most likely to hear a dog owner call out the name Charlie followed by Bella, Ruby, Max and Molly."

 

Bella is also the most popular dog name in the Somerset Regional Council area, finishing ahead of Ruby, Molly, Missy and Charlie.

The top nine was rounded out by Buddy, Lucy, Max and Rusty, with Coco and Jack tying for tenth.

Here's a list of the Top 15 dog names in Ipswich:

  • Bella - 646
  • Max - 404
  • Charlie - 404
  • Molly - 392
  • Ruby - 355
  • Buddy - 334
  • Lucy - 285
  • Roxy - 245
  • Jack - 224
  • Missy - 219
  • Coco - 213
  • Rosie - 211
  • Bear - 198
  • Toby - 187
  • Diesel - 183

 

TOP PET NAMES BY STATE:

  • QUEENSLAND: Bella, Coco, Archie, Luna, Charlie, Bear, Max, Winston, Buddy and Ruby
  • NSW: Bella, CoCo, Charlie, Archie, Ruby, Luna, Molly, Lola, Mia and Daisy
  • VICTORIA: Charlie, Bella, Archie, Max, CoCo, Luna, Frankie, Ruby, Buddy and Daisy
  • SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Bella, Ollie, Luna, Buddy, Coco, Daisy, Ellie, Harley, Maggie and Molly
  • NT: Molly, Tully, Arya, Bear, CoCo, RockSalt, Wicket, Abby and Abigail
  • TASMANIA: Max, Frankie, Sammy, Teddy, Ally, Archie, Bailey, Bella, Benji and Bertie
  • WESTERN AUSTRALIA: Charlie, Max, CoCo, Molly, Luna, Buddy, Koda, Ruby, Daisy and Lola

dog names dogs ipswich dogs pet names
Ipswich Queensland Times

