Most popular dog names in Ipswich revealed

IPSWICH City Council has revealed the list of the most popular dog names in the city.

According to their data, Bella is top with owners.

With 646 registrations, the Italian-inspired moniker beat out the next highest names, Max and Charlie both with 404, by a considerable margin.

According to additional data by Medibank's Pet Insurance, it is thought Charlie has risen in popularity since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose that name for their newborn son.

The RACQ have backed up this trend for giving human names to our doggie mates after checking their own client data. RACQ's Clare Hunter said: "You're most likely to hear a dog owner call out the name Charlie followed by Bella, Ruby, Max and Molly."

Bella is also the most popular dog name in the Somerset Regional Council area, finishing ahead of Ruby, Molly, Missy and Charlie.

The top nine was rounded out by Buddy, Lucy, Max and Rusty, with Coco and Jack tying for tenth.

Here's a list of the Top 15 dog names in Ipswich:

Bella - 646

Max - 404

Charlie - 404

Molly - 392

Ruby - 355

Buddy - 334

Lucy - 285

Roxy - 245

Jack - 224

Missy - 219

Coco - 213

Rosie - 211

Bear - 198

Toby - 187

Diesel - 183

TOP PET NAMES BY STATE:

QUEENSLAND: Bella, Coco, Archie, Luna, Charlie, Bear, Max, Winston, Buddy and Ruby

NSW: Bella, CoCo, Charlie, Archie, Ruby, Luna, Molly, Lola, Mia and Daisy

VICTORIA: Charlie, Bella, Archie, Max, CoCo, Luna, Frankie, Ruby, Buddy and Daisy

SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Bella, Ollie, Luna, Buddy, Coco, Daisy, Ellie, Harley, Maggie and Molly

NT: Molly, Tully, Arya, Bear, CoCo, RockSalt, Wicket, Abby and Abigail

TASMANIA: Max, Frankie, Sammy, Teddy, Ally, Archie, Bailey, Bella, Benji and Bertie