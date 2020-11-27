Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

The forgotten Australians snacks that need to return

27th Nov 2020 10:58 AM

Snacks just tasted better as a child. Only a child could honestly say they can tell the difference between different M&Ms.

But sadly, like many things in life as you grow older your dreams are crushed and your favourite snack suddenly disappears.

Now news.com.au wants to try and at least one of your dreams come true.

We want to find out Australia's favourite forgotten snack and then campaign for it to be rightfully returned to the shelves.

So choose wisely in the poll below, because this really is the most important decision you'll make today, or maybe ever.

Have we missed any? Comment and let us know

 

Tasty Toobs.
Tasty Toobs.

 

 

Sunnyboy ice blocks.
Sunnyboy ice blocks.

 

Milo Bar.
Milo Bar.

 

Dixie Drumsticks.
Dixie Drumsticks.

 

Kettle Herb and Spice chips.
Kettle Herb and Spice chips.

 

Burger Man chips.
Burger Man chips.

 

Incredibites.
Incredibites.

 

Arnott’s coffee strolls.
Arnott’s coffee strolls.

 

 

Originally published as Most important decision you'll make today

More Stories

australia food lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three hospitalised after busy night for paramedics

        Premium Content Three hospitalised after busy night for paramedics

        News Three people were injured in three separate crashes reported across Ipswich overnight

        All 188 people due in Ipswich Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content All 188 people due in Ipswich Magistrates Court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of all people due to appear in...

        Kindy carves learning path for fast-growing minds

        Premium Content Kindy carves learning path for fast-growing minds

        News The community digs in for new sensory path at early education centre

        Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        Premium Content Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        News Seven firearms were located in an unlocked and open gun safe