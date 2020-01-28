Most dangerous time to be on the road

Parents have been warned to be extra careful on the road as many children go back to school today.

Research by AAMI insurance shows the most common time for road accidents to occur was between 1pm and 4pm, when many parents are picking up kids from school.

The insurance company says customers made nearly 92,000 claims in the early afternoon in the 12 months leading to June 30, 2019.

The most accidents occur about the same time as school pick-up. Pic Mark Cranitch.

AAMI spokesman Paul Sofronoff says almost 27 per cent of crashes occur during the afternoon school run.

"It's frightening that so many road accidents are happening when children, our most vulnerable and inexperienced road users, are crossing roads in large numbers and congregating near bus stops," he says.

More than 92,000 claims were made between 1pm and 4pm in a 12 month period.

"Our research suggests that too many drivers are flouting road rules and are oblivious to the dangers of speeding and driving distracted around schools, putting young lives at risk."

Parents need to be extra careful during the busy school pick-up time.

Australian Road Safety Foundation founder Russell White says research shows more than half of parents admit to speeding with children in the car, with young mums and dads more likely than most to exhibit risky behaviour behind the wheel.

"Despite all the safety messages about slowing down around schools, some parents continue to speed in a rush to pick-up their kids or beat peak-hour traffic but the consequences of this are simply not worth it," says White.

"We urge motorists, parents and children to remain vigilant around roads, particularly in the afternoon, and always expect the unexpected to ensure everyone has a safe first week back to school."