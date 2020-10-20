Most confusing film of all time revealed

Have you ever finished a movie and had to immediately google an explainer because you didn't quite understand what happened?

You're not alone.

The 18 most confusing Hollywood blockbusters have now been revealed thanks to OnBuy.com which analysed monthly search volumes for explainers.

Now, we should mention that Christopher Nolan's Tenet was released too recently to appear on this list.

That film was described by news.com.au's Wenlei Ma as a "mindf**k of a movie" and "confusing as hell" and will undoubtedly be featured on this list next year.

OK, so here are the 18 films that left audiences most confused.

1. Inception - 80,090 people a month google for further explanation

Michael Caine and Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception.

2. Shutter Island - 55,700 people a month google for further explanation

3. The Shining - 48,950 people a month google for further explanation

4. Interstellar - 47,060 people a month google for further explanation

5. Ex Machina - 32,440 people a month google for further explanation

6. Donnie Darko - 32,310 people a month google for further explanation

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone and Frank the Bunny in Donnie Darko.

7. 2001: A Space Odyssey - 31,260 people a month google for further explanation

8. The Matrix - 27,120 people a month google for further explanation

9. Citizen Kane - 25,480 people a month google for further explanation

10. Memento - 24,060 people a month google for further explanation

11. Vanilla Sky - 22,479 people a month google for further explanation

12. Cloud Atlas - 22,250 people a month google for further explanation

13. 12 Monkeys - 19,990 people a month google for further explanation

Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt in 12 Monkeys.

14. Mulholland Drive - 18,990 people a month google for further explanation

15. Adaptation - 18,920 people a month google for further explanation

16. The Fountain - 15,420 people a month google for further explanation

17. Blue Velvet - 15,380 people a month google for further explanation

18. The Tree of Life - 14,440 people a month google for further explanation

As for where people go to get their explainers, 71 per cent visit YouTube followed by Reddit/other forums, social media and movie fan sites.

Originally published as Most confusing film of all time revealed