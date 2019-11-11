Most closets house shoes, this one was hiding something else

GROWER: Laidley mother Carley Wyllie pleaded guilty to drug charges after admitting to police she was growing marijuana in her bedroom.

A POT-growing, single-mum gave herself up to police, admitting to them she was growing marijuana in her bedroom.

On November 16, 2018, Carley Wyllie attended the Laidley Police Station for other matters.

During the conversation, Wyllie “volunteered” the information that she was growing the illicit drug.

Police searched her home later that day.

They found 13 marijuana plants in a cupboard in her bedroom in a hydroponic set-up.

Another plant was found in a pot in the backyard with other legal plants.

Officers also discovered 20 marijuana seeds win a ziplock bag, as well as electronic scales, a grinder and a book called Marijuana Horticulture.

Wyllie pleaded guilty to charges of producing marijuana, possessing marijuana, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing a drug utensil and possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs.

She told the Gatton Magistrates Court the crop was for personal use, and the electronic scales were used to weigh marijuana she bought to ensure it was the weight she was paying for.

The 26-year-old Laidley mother-of-three did not dispute any of the facts presented in court, telling magistrate Graham Lee it was “black and white”.

“It was a really stupid decision,” Wyllie said. “It won’t happen again.”

Magistrate Lee warned Wyllie producing drugs was a “pretty serious” charge.

After taking into account the circumstances and Wyllie’s clean criminal record, Mr Lee fined her $1000 and did not record a conviction.