Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moses Mbye has joined the Queensland squad. Picture: News Corp Australia
Moses Mbye has joined the Queensland squad. Picture: News Corp Australia
Rugby League

Mbye called into Queensland camp

30th May 2018 1:19 PM

A DAY after his move to the Wests Tigers was confirmed Moses Mbye has been called into the Queensland camp to shadow the side as the Maroons' 18th man.

Mbye has been a shining light for a struggling Bulldogs outfit this season and the call-up into camp shows he's on Kevin Walters' radar as the Queensland side is reshaped following the retirements of champions Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater.

Mbye is likely to provide the strongest competition for Kalyn Ponga to replace Slater in the No.1 jersey in next year's Maroons side although his ability to play in the halves will also make him a good option to wear the No.14.

It's also another sign of how far Daly Cherry-Evans has fallen, with the on-time favourite to succeed Cooper Cronk unable to find a spot in the squad.

Related Items

Show More
maroons moses mbye nrl sport state of origin

Top Stories

    Ipswich man killed, woman seriously injured in highway crash

    Ipswich man killed, woman seriously injured in highway crash

    News UPDATE: A man has died in a horrific collision between a truck and car near Boonah.

    City's highest honour for indigenous fighter

    City's highest honour for indigenous fighter

    Council News Yuggera Elder visibly moved by recognition of her life's work

    • 30th May 2018 4:14 PM
    How to deal with cyber-bullying: Expert explains

    premium_icon How to deal with cyber-bullying: Expert explains

    News Having trouble with bullying? Here's some advice for parents

    • 30th May 2018 4:10 PM
    Check out Ipswich's fastest growing association

    premium_icon Check out Ipswich's fastest growing association

    News State award for hard work building juniors

    • 30th May 2018 4:06 PM

    Local Partners