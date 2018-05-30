Mbye called into Queensland camp

A DAY after his move to the Wests Tigers was confirmed Moses Mbye has been called into the Queensland camp to shadow the side as the Maroons' 18th man.

Mbye has been a shining light for a struggling Bulldogs outfit this season and the call-up into camp shows he's on Kevin Walters' radar as the Queensland side is reshaped following the retirements of champions Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater.

Mbye is likely to provide the strongest competition for Kalyn Ponga to replace Slater in the No.1 jersey in next year's Maroons side although his ability to play in the halves will also make him a good option to wear the No.14.

It's also another sign of how far Daly Cherry-Evans has fallen, with the on-time favourite to succeed Cooper Cronk unable to find a spot in the squad.