Moses hat-trick seals World Nines for Kangaroos

A treble of tries to Mitchell Moses has helped the Kangaroos to secure the World Cup Nines title and propel him into Kangaroos selection according to coach Mal Meninga.

Moses finished with a 20 point haul in Australia's 24-10 win against New Zealand with the Parramatta half scoring two run away tries before crossing with the final play of the game thanks to a classy David Fifita off-load.Moses who also walked away with the player of the tournament prize was praised by Meninga.

"He is maturing as a person and a player," Meninga said. "He is putting pressure on the guys. He had a terrific year and is starting to poke his head up."

Mitchell Moses scores one of three tries in the final.

New Zealand started the better of the two sides in what was easily the best match of the tournament. The Kiwis scored first through winger Reimis Smith before the Kangaroos had even touched the ball.Moses crossed twice including a 40 metre effort to give Australia a three point half-time lead. Moses said it was a "pretty special" two days. "I took a lot out of the week playing with some world class players," Moses said.

"I was at the right place at the right time on the end of a great backline and forward pack who did everything for me. "I wanted to learn as much as possible. I was upset with how we finished at Parramatta but to finish up on this note is special." The points dried up in the second half before a controversial Feldt 15th minute try with the winger seemingly dropping the ball before the try line.

The Kangaroos win was soured by a syndesmosis injury for Nathan Brown earlier in the day and co-captain Wade Graham finishing the final despite a glute injury.It was not all bad news for the Kiwis, with their women's team beating Australia 17-15 in front of 15684 people.

About 24 hours earlier the team's met with the Kangaroos winning 25-12.Australia cruised through their pool stages beating New Zealand, USA and PNG.

They defeated Samoa 25-8 to qualify for the final while the Kiwis beat England 22-6 to reach the final.It wasn't quite as smooth for the Kiwis who after losing to Australia were almost bundled out of the tournament before coming from behind to beat PNG in their second pool game.

Jillaroos react after losing the World Nines final.

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire said he happy with the desire his team showed."I came here with a group of boys - I had to bring a number of large front-rowers and back-rowers I'm really proud of them," Maguire said. "We had a number of young kids come in. To get to this point will make the boys very hungry."

Meanwhile, the Jillaroos were dealt a heartbreaking loss having already beaten New Zealand 22-8 in the pool stage.Australia opened the scoring after two minutes in a match where the lead changed six times.

The Jillaroos led 8-7 at half-time before the Kiwis scored two minutes into the second half to snatch back the lead.A runaway Corban McGregor try gave Australia a four point lead with seven minutes left but they failed to recover after Nita Maynard's try two minutes later.

They easily disposed of USA to come second in pool A.

Other key elements from the final day of the tournament included:

* Australian lock Nathan Brown unable to play the finals and leaving the ground in a moonboot while Wade Graham played but struggled with a glute injury.

* Lebanon shocking England 16-13.

* Tonga won the tournament's only golden try 21-17 against Fiji after Robert Jennings scored.

The Kangaroos and Kiwis will square off against each other in a 13-a-side Test match in Wollongong on Friday.