Qld home values rise in 12 months

Homes in the suburb of North Lakes in Moreton Bay, which has recorded a rise in home values in the past year. Photo: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images.

Homes in the suburb of North Lakes in Moreton Bay, which has recorded a rise in home values in the past year. Photo: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images.

HOME values rose in seven of Queensland's nine subregions in the past year, despite widespread fears of a cooling housing market.

It comes as Brisbane is ranked 20th on a global list of cities measuring residential property price growth over the past year, with the city recording above average 3.5 per cent growth.

Research from property data supplier CoreLogic reveals the Sunshine Coast recorded the biggest rise in home values over the past 12 months - increasing 6 per cent.

Homes on the Sunshine Coast recorded a 6 per cent rise in value over the past year. Photo: Lachie Millard.

Homes in Brisbane's western suburbs increased in value by 4.4 per cent in the same period, followed by Moreton Bay South, with a gain of 2.5 per cent and inner Brisbane with a rise of 2.1 per cent.

Home values in Logan, Brisbane's eastern suburbs, Gold Coast, Wide Bay, Brisbane's north and Moreton Bay North also rose marginally.

At the same time, only one of Sydney's 15 subregions recorded an annual rise in home values.

Seven out of Queensland’s nine subregions recorded growth in home values in the past 12 months, according to CoreLogic. Photo: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images.

CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless said that with property values falling across four of the eight capital cities over the past twelve months, it was easy to forget some housing markets around the country were actually seeing relatively healthy and sustainable growth.

Almost half of Australia's 88 SA4 subregions recorded a rise in dwelling values over the past twelve months.

Regional areas of the country are more likely to be showing positive growth conditions, with 57 per cent of all regional areas recording a rise in dwelling values over the year, compared to only 39 per cent of the capital city subregions.

Mr Lawless said the 'healthier' conditions across the regional markets could probably be attributed to more sustainable growth conditions during the growth phase, compared to the likes of Sydney and Melbourne.

CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless, pictured in Sydney.

"The more sustainable history of price growth has kept a lid on housing affordability and made these markets attractive to migrants, particularly those areas where economic conditions are buoyant," Mr Lawless said.

"A ripple of demand has been emanating from the largest capitals towards the satellite cities where housing is generally more affordable and lifestyle factors can be appealing.

"Many coastal and lifestyle markets have benefited from a rise in buyer demand, either from those looking for a new residence, second home or investment option."

Mr Lawless also said many of the hard hit mining regions had now levelled out and were starting to show growth.

He said the data highlighted the diversity across Australia's housing markets.

"While conditions are broadly slowing, especially around Sydney and Melbourne, many areas of the country are benefiting from a history of more sustainable growth rates, improving demand and reasonably strong economic conditions," Mr Lawless said.

It comes as Knight Frank ranked Brisbane 20th on its Prime Global Cities Index.

Sydney came in 17th place, Melbourne sits in 21st place and Perth sits in 24th place.

"Despite a cooling mainstream market off the back of tighter lending practices, Australian prime markets continue to experience growth with buyers less impacted by these measures," Knight Frank's head of residential research Australia Michelle Ciesielski said.