Morrissey has a solar solution for Ipswich

WAY FORWARD: Brett Morrissey says solar energy and renewables in general need to be a future focus for Ipswich.

IPSWICH can be a hub for solar energy and businesses associated with renewable energy in future says Brett Morrissey, the Greens candidate at the recent mayoral by-election.

Ipswich was once the centre of mining and railway industries but going forward Mr Morrissey, who is considering a run in the upcoming Division 7 by-election, said there were opportunities with renewable energy.

"I think we need more solar in Ipswich,” Mr Morrissey said.

"We are building petrol stations like crazy and I don't know why we don't have more electric vehicles.

"I don't know why we don't have more charging stations and I would like to see more solar panels on roofs to take the load off the grid, with power prices going through the roof.

"If we want to grow a manufacturing sector here in Ipswich then why can't we start making solar panels and batteries and whacking them on every house here?”

Mr Morrissey said he had switched to solar energy and was reaping the benefits.

"I have got solar panels and I have a zero electricity bill,” he said.

"Sure, they cost me $18,000 but over the next 20 years I am going to save a lot of money.

"Solar panels have increased the value of my home and I get free power. By investing in solar myself I am helping that industry.

"A lot of people are buying homes now and they don't hesitate to pay $300,000, $400,000 or $500,000 for house and land.

"I don't know why they can't tack an extra $15,000 on and get solar.

"It sounds easy and rolls off the tongue, but we don't seem to hesitate to get a fifth bedroom or third garage for our house.”