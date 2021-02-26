Morrison wants MPs to tell him of misconduct

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has implemented official advice from the Australian Federal Police to set a new bar for his MPs, stating that they immediately inform him of any criminal activity in the workplace after Defence Minister Linda Reynolds did not pass on any information about the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins in her office.

The AFP has asked all MPs and their staff to report possible crimes to authorities "without delay", saying that if they don't, evidence could be lost or the offending could continue.

According to a report in The Australian, questions have been raised about whether Ms Reynolds responded properly to the alleged assault, with some critics calling on her to resign and Mr Morrison asked whether the Senator's decision not to tell him about Ms Higgins' alleged rape for nearly two years was "wise".

The Liberal Party has been engulfed by the controversy since Ms Higgins went public with her story two weeks ago.

Labor has questioned the plausibility of Mr Morrison and his office only finding out about the alleged assault - which occurred in March 2019 - within the last two weeks.

Ms Reynolds was hospitalised earlier this week after stress exacerbated an existing heart condition. She is due to be released today or tomorrow.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw sent a blunt letter to the Prime Minister saying MPs and staff should quickly report sexual assault or other criminal conduct complaints and allegations while taking into account the rights and privacy of the victim.

AFP and government sources said a sexual assault should not be reported against the wishes of the victim.

Brittany Higgins has accused a former Liberal Party staffer of rape. Picture: Supplied

"I cannot state strongly enough the importance of timely referrals of allegations of criminal conduct," Mr Kershaw's letter states.

"Failure to report alleged criminal behaviour in this manner, or choosing to communicate or disseminate allegations via other means, such as through the media or third parties, risks prejudicing any subsequent police investigation.

"Any delay in reporting criminal conduct can result in the loss of key evidence, continuation of the offending and/or reoffending by the alleged perpetrator.

"It also has the very real potential to compromise the rights of victims and other parties to the alleged offences.

"By not adhering to this process, there is a real risk that any alternative actions by individuals may lead to obstructing, preventing, perverting or defeating the course of justice or the administration of the law."

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash, who hired Ms Higgins after the 2019 federal election, also found out about the alleged assault on February 5 and did not notify Mr Morrison or his office.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash, with Brittany Higgins, knew about the alleged assault on February 5 but did not report it to Scott Morrison or his staff. Picture: Supplied

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was told "more around the process than the detail of the alleged offence" by the AFP on February 11 but said he thought it was inappropriate to inform Mr Morrison's office until media inquiries were made to the government the following day.

Mr Morrison backed Mr Dutton's actions but said Senator Reynolds should have told him sooner.

"In relation to the then minister for defence industry (Senator Reynolds), that minister did not disclose that in an anonymised way. That is something that I wish she had, but she did not."

Originally published as Morrison wants MPs to tell him of misconduct