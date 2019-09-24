Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AP
Business

Morrison urges banks not to be 'sheepish'

by Daniel McCulloch
24th Sep 2019 12:46 PM

SCOTT Morrison has urged the big banks not to be "sheepish" about lending money as Australia continues to deal with the fallout of the financial services royal commission.

The prime minister acknowledged conduct issues needed to be addressed, but urged the banks to keep the "animal spirits" of the economy alive by continuing to offer credit.

"We can't be scared of our own shadows," he told business leaders in New York.

"Capitalism needs to be fuelled and it needs the support of a healthy and vibrant banking sector which can lean into that."

Mr Morrison said there was never any issue with the "rigour and soundness" of Australia's banks.

"We have, I would argue, the best banking system in the world," he said.

"The most resilient, the most strong. But there were questions about some of the conduct, and that conduct was obviously something that needed to be addressed."

He insisted the federal government was rolling out a range of reforms in response to the Hayne inquiry.

"While it's important to address those conduct issues within the banks, we've got to be very careful that we don't lead our banks into a place where they're being overly sheepish," Mr Morrison said.

"That can really cut off the opportunities that we would otherwise have."

More Stories

Show More
banks loans scott morrison

Top Stories

    UPDATE: One lane re-opened after Somerset motorcyle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: One lane re-opened after Somerset motorcyle crash

    News Police have closed one lane on a major Somerset road following a motorcycle crash this morning.

    Disturbing details of fake Netflix event

    Disturbing details of fake Netflix event

    Crime A fake Netflix producer who put on a “very convincing” American accent lured...

    Truck and tractor show to return to farming's salad bowl

    premium_icon Truck and tractor show to return to farming's salad bowl

    News Vintage tractors and vehicles will be on display

    OPINION: Council team with vision is needed

    premium_icon OPINION: Council team with vision is needed

    Council News Hopefuls need understanding of responsibilities and framework.