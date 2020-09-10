Morrison must be held to account for financial struggles

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a unified approach to reopening the country’s internal borders by Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a unified approach to reopening the country’s internal borders by Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Scott Morrison does not deserve to be our Prime Minister.

He should be held to account for the neglect he has shown and lack of support he has provided to many casual and average workers during the pandemic.

Many have lost their jobs and have been left financially struggling by his actions.

Yes he has provided support like huge tax cuts and Job Keeper mainly to the wealthy and big business.

Very little of this support has found it's way into the pockets of the poorer workers.

A clearly political move because most of the wealthy people are his political support base.

His obsession with neo-liberalism(Trickle Down Economics) and other right wing policies has divided our community into a two tiered society.

Rich and Not so rich. A process which indicates to me that many of our poorer citizens are being neglected and treated like second class citizens.

Now we see that he is going to reduce their benefits even further but once again it only applies to the poorer citizens.

The wealthy who need the least help will still be able to get Job Keeper and of course their continuing large tax cuts.

He should be thrown out of office for his blatant discrimination particularly since he claims he is deeply religious.

This type of move makes him a hypocrite.

Everybody is entitled to a fair level of support in times of crisis.

If he wants to last the distance to the next election then he should treat everybody fairly and honestly.

He must remember that politicians particularly poorly performing ones are usually the first casualties during a protracted recession.

Douglas Young, Silkstone