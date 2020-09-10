Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a unified approach to reopening the country’s internal borders by Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a unified approach to reopening the country’s internal borders by Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Letters to the Editor

Morrison must be held to account for financial struggles

10th Sep 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Scott Morrison does not deserve to be our Prime Minister.

He should be held to account  for the neglect he has shown and lack of support he has provided to many casual and average workers during the pandemic.

Many have lost their jobs and have been left financially struggling by his actions.

Yes he has provided support like huge tax cuts and Job Keeper  mainly  to the wealthy and big business.

Very little of this support has found it's way into the pockets of the poorer workers.

A clearly political move because most of the wealthy people are his political support base.

His obsession with neo-liberalism(Trickle Down Economics) and other right wing policies has divided our community into a two tiered society.

Rich and Not so rich. A process which indicates to me that many of our poorer citizens are being neglected and treated like second class citizens.

Now we see that he is going to reduce their benefits even further but once again it only applies to the poorer citizens.

The wealthy who need the least help will still be able to get Job Keeper and of course their continuing large tax cuts.

He should be thrown out of office for his blatant discrimination particularly since he claims he is deeply religious.

This type of move makes him a hypocrite.

Everybody is entitled to a fair level of support in times of crisis.

If he wants to last the distance to the next election then he should treat everybody fairly and honestly.

He must remember that politicians particularly poorly performing ones are usually the first casualties during a protracted recession.

Douglas Young, Silkstone

More Stories

coronavirusipswich letters to the editor prime minister scott morrison
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        Premium Content The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        News It comes as 600 full-time jobs were lost at JBS Dinmore on Wednesday

        Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Premium Content Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Pets & Animals A PET motel that can currently care for 20 cats will more than triple its...

        Zero new cases after Ipswich coronavirus surge

        Premium Content Zero new cases after Ipswich coronavirus surge

        News Queensland has recorded zero new coronavirus cases overnight despite more than...

        Mulvey’s honest review lifts teenagers to new level

        Premium Content Mulvey’s honest review lifts teenagers to new level

        Soccer Juniors told how good they were suddenly given real feedback from former A-League...

        • 10th Sep 2020 12:30 PM