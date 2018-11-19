Man still shaking after Lotto win

A MORNINGSIDE man has admitted he couldn't stop shaking after it dawned on him that he was one of the latest Saturday Gold Lotto division one winners.

The man in his 40s held one of the nine division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3895, drawn on November 17. Each entry took home a division one prize of $456,752.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 24-game QuickPick entry at Morningside Central News, Shop 11, Morningside Central Shopping Centre, 25 Junction Road, Morningside.

When speaking to a Golden Casket official this morning, the excited winner confessed the shock of the win had sent him into a spin.

"I'm still bloody shaking," he laughed.

"You hear about it all the time in the newspaper and on the TV, but you never really think it's going to happen to you.

"This was mega for a Sunday morning I can tell you. It's just crazy. Unreal.

"When I checked my ticket I initially thought I'd won a smaller prize - maybe $3000. But then I came back to the ticket a bit later and I saw it. I thought - I've won the major one!'."

The winner confessed it would take a while before he could even begin to contemplate how he would use his Gold Lotto windfall.

"I don't know. I just don't know. I'm going to have to wait for the next few days and just digest it all," he said.

"It's going to make a big difference to my life, that's for sure."

Morningside Central News owner Khai Nguyen said his outlet had now sold six division one winning entries during the past eight years.

"We must be a lucky store!" he laughed.

"I'm very excited to sell another one. I don't know who the winner is, but I know it isn't me.

"I wish my winning customer all the best with their prize."