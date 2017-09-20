Morning traffic impacted after seven car motorway crash

UPDATE 9AM: EMERGENCY services have cleared a seven-car crash on the Ipswich Mwy at Oxley but traffic is expected to be be impacted for some time.

Nobody was injured in the crash that happened just after 7am this morning.

INITIAL: MORNING commuters are facing delays on the Ipswich Mwy after seven cars crashed in peak hour traffic.

The right lane inbound of the motorway at Oxley is blocked as emergency services work to clean up the crash that happened just after 7am.

Traffic is able to get past the crash but delays are expected.

