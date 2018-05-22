Menu
Morning temperatures plummet below 2C

Emma Clarke
by
22nd May 2018 8:14 AM

IPSWICH residents witnessed a particularly fresh start to the day this morning, with temperatures dropping below 2C.

Temperatures plummeted to 16.C at 6am, increasing only slightly to 1.7C by 7am and warming up to 9C just after 8am.

Tonight will be slightly warmer, dropping down to only 5C, but Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect light morning frost on Wednesday.

The warmest part of last night was only 8.3C at 6pm, cooling off to 5.1C at midnight.

Temperatures were a bit warmer at Gatton, reaching 1.7C at midnight.

The chilly temperatures are well below the May minimum average of 11C.

Today and tomorrow temperatures will peak at 26C, cooling off to 25C for the rest of the week.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 5C tonight, 6 on Thursday and 9C on Friday before warming up to minimums of 10C on the weekend.

Partly cloudy conditions will set in from Wednesday.

