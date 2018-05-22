Morning temperatures plummet below 2C

IPSWICH residents witnessed a particularly fresh start to the day this morning, with temperatures dropping below 2C.

Temperatures plummeted to 16.C at 6am, increasing only slightly to 1.7C by 7am and warming up to 9C just after 8am.

Tonight will be slightly warmer, dropping down to only 5C, but Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect light morning frost on Wednesday.

The warmest part of last night was only 8.3C at 6pm, cooling off to 5.1C at midnight.

Temperatures were a bit warmer at Gatton, reaching 1.7C at midnight.

Another cool night on the way - most of the state will drop below 10 degrees tonight, and below 3 degrees in the SE interior with some frosts likely! Temperatures moderating from Thursday in the east as coastal moisture moves inland. Details at: https://t.co/jdMwTHEx87 pic.twitter.com/yNIyzahBXx — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) May 21, 2018

The chilly temperatures are well below the May minimum average of 11C.

Today and tomorrow temperatures will peak at 26C, cooling off to 25C for the rest of the week.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 5C tonight, 6 on Thursday and 9C on Friday before warming up to minimums of 10C on the weekend.

Partly cloudy conditions will set in from Wednesday.