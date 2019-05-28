Morning tea queen saves thousands of lives

FANTASTIC EFFORT: Kym Bryant and Jan Grieve at the Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds on May 23.

FANTASTIC EFFORT: Kym Bryant and Jan Grieve at the Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds on May 23. Rob Williams

AFTER counting all the money tins and donations from her Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser, Jan Grieve has sent off another impressive cheque to the Cancer Council.

The morning tea queen hosted her 20th and final Biggest Morning Tea on May 23, with about 200 people in attendance.

The crowd that filled the hall and the support she received from the community contributed to the $7010 collected on the day.

"I just want to say to everyone who attended this year's morning tea, and to everyone who donated, thank you so much. You all helped to make this morning tea a big success," Mrs Grieve said.

"To have the hall filled with people, that was just magic.

"If people didn't come through the doors, or donated money or prizes for the raffles, this never would have happened."

Mrs Grieve has made an outstanding contribution for cancer research and treatment, having raised close to $70,000 in the past two decades.

She started fundraising for the Cancer Council after losing her daughter to bowel cancer in 1997.

One person who helped to boost the kitty was Mrs Grieve's friend Kym Bryant, who has sold raffle tickets for the past eight years.

"I think I only gave Jan $7 that first year," Mrs Bryant said.

"This year I gave Jan $3137. I had people buy raffle tickets and some who couldn't attend the morning tea gave personal donations.

"It's such a great cause, and each year I just kept thinking I wanted to get more money for Jan."

Funds raised through Australia's Biggest Morning Tea enable Cancer Council Queensland to continue investing in lifesaving cancer research, prevention and support programs.

Cancer Council chief executive officer Chris McMillan thanked Mrs Grieve for her incredible support, stating the charity relied on community support to continue its work in cancer control.

"One Queenslander is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes - the length of an average morning tea break," Ms McMillan said.

"But with the help of people like Jan, who support Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, we can ensure that those diagnosed are supported.

"We want to acknowledge Jan's commitment in championing our cause in the community, and express our heartfelt thanks for all the effort that has gone into hosting a morning tea each year."