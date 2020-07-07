Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

A GLADSTONE tradesman has chosen to donate five per cent of his fee from every job to the charity which saved his life last year.

Following an incident at the Gladstone Airport where the Royal Flying Doctor Service was required, Luke Hamilton, 31, has chosen to donate a fee Lukes Tree Services charges to the service.

Luke Hamilton, owner of Luke's Tree Services, with his daughter Finlay and son Ory.

MOSQUITOES are breeding in plague proportions in Lakeview Estate waterways, prompting fears of an outbreak of Ross River virus or Dengue Fever by residents.

Janine Keating, who lives in Clinton, said she notified council seven weeks ago about the concerns.

The Salvinia weed choking waterways at Beaumont Park, Clinton.

WITH the delivery of Gladstone Regional Council's Operational Plan and Budget set for tomorrow, residents had a mixture of requests on their wishlist.

The Gladstone median house price growth was the second highest in the state according to the June REIQ market report. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2 drone

ON THE eve of Gladstone Regional Council's 2020-21 budget, the topic of councillors' wages is on the lips of many, and from July 1, they all received a payrise.

This rise results in Mayor Matt Burnett pocketing more than $158,000 a year.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett and new Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck.

A GLADSTONE man who crashed into a parked car told police he had taken shots of vodka before driving.

Ted Shane Heywood pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

