Fundraising star to host 19th consecutive Biggest Morning Tea

TEAM EFFORT: Jean Jeffs, Jan Grieve, Joan Wellen and Dell Jarvis are taking part in the Biggest Morning Tea on May 24 at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

TEAM EFFORT: Jean Jeffs, Jan Grieve, Joan Wellen and Dell Jarvis are taking part in the Biggest Morning Tea on May 24 at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Rob Williams

THE loss of a daughter to bowel cancer spurred Jan Grieve into action almost 20 years ago.

The proud Ipswich woman is the host of an annual Biggest Morning Tea that attracts more than 100 guests who are always eager to contribute.

This year is the 19th consecutive year that Mrs Grieve has hosted the Cancer Council Queensland fundraiser at the Ipswich Showgrounds reception centre.

Mrs Grieve discovered a support group called the Compassionate Friends following the death of her 30-year-old daughter, joining forces with other mums who were going through the same grieving process.

"It all started with a group of us who had all lost children to cancer," she said.

"My friend Joan Wellen also lost a daughter around the same time."

This year's morning tea will be held on May 24 from 9am for a 9.30am start.

"There will be lots of food and raffles and everyone gets a free gift on entry," Mrs Grieve said.

"We can fit as many people as we like into that venue so there's no need to book ahead - just turn up on the day.

"Book if you want but it won't be necessary - we've had up to 200 people in there."

For more information on the Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds, phone Mrs Grieve on 0412 989 069.