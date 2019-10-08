Mormon threatens to stab young woman in park sex assault

A witness came to the aid of a woman who was sexually assaulted in an Ipswich park.

THIRTEEN years after a young woman was dragged screaming into an Ipswich park and sexually assaulted, police have got their man.

An Ipswich court heard this week the case was finally solved with a DNA match, - the woman's attacker finally being put behind bars.

In the Crown prosecution case heard before Ipswich District Court, the DNA evidence also matched that of the offender's identical twin brother.

On the night of the attack, after three men offered her a lift, the attacker threatened to stab the frightened woman, but she put up a fight and bit her attacker on the face before he angrily bit her back.

She also scratched him, with traces of DNA that proved crucial in the case being taken from under her fingernails.

When police finally knocked at the offender's door, Falefia Moga denied his involvement.

However, Moga, who says he is of the Morman faith, eventually confessed.

Standing in the dock of the court, Falefia Moga, now 39 and living in Goodna, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 20-year old woman Saturday, August 26, 2006.

The Holden Commodore Moga and two other men were riding in that Saturday morning was also in evidence.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the young woman had been walking home in Collingwood Park at 1am when the car stopped and the men inside offered her a lift.

She accepted but when the car was driven in the opposite direction to where she wanted to go, she panicked telling them to stop and let her out.

She got out and they drove off.

Then, while talking on her phone to a taxi company operator, the car with the three men came back and stopped.

Mr Wilkins said Moga got out of the car, telling the victim it wasn't safe for her to be out walking.

Moga suddenly put her in a headlock, dragging into a nearby park.

He struck her in the side of the face and threw her to the ground in the darkness.

Moga straddled her, forcibly taking her clothing off. And taking his own pants down.

The terrified woman continued to scream with Moga threatening "I will stab you". He held her by the throat and punched her in the face.

"She bit him. He bit her back," Mr Wilkins said.

During the assault, a neighbour living near the park heard a woman's screams and went to investigate.

Moga told the man the victim was his girlfriend.

With the woman screaming, the suspicious and worried neighbour hit Moga.

Moga fled the park and the man helped the injured woman who suffered cuts and bruises.

Mr Wilkins said it was not until 2016 that the DNA scrapings taken from the woman's fingernails were found to match Falefia Moga and also that of his identical twin brother.

Both brothers denied involvement, but it was Falefia Moga who was later charged.

The Crown sought a jail penalty of three years, with Mr Wilkins citing "the brazen nature of attacking a vulnerable female walking in the early hours of the morning for his own sexual gratification".

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick argued for a jail term of 15 months with immediate parole release, citing the 13 years that had passed.

Mr Kissick said Moga was born in Samoa and raised in Townsville and Ipswich. He works as a slaughterman and helps his former partner in sharing parental responsibilities.

"He has been an active participant in the Morman church Sunday mornings. He has been a Morman since the age of 14," he said.

He acknowledged Moga had past issues with alcohol.

"He needs to clearly take full-stock of his alcohol issues, and follow more closely the tenets of his (religious) beliefs," Mr Kissick said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Moga's traffic history was "shocking" and included three driving when unlicensed and two disqualified drive offences; as well as UIL offences in the years around the serious sexual offence.

The drink driving offences included high alcohol readings of .128, .123, and .172.

"You told her it was dangerous that she was walking on her own at that time of night. You put your arm around her when in fact the danger posed was you," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"She told you to leave her alone. You placed her in a head-lock and dragged her into a park.

"You forced her pants down. Held her by the throat and threatened to stab her."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the attack only stopped when a neighbour intervened.

He said the seriousness of the crime warranted a jail term, despite the years that had passed.

Moga was convicted and sentenced to 18 months' jail and ordered to serve four months, with the sentence to be suspended for two years after that.

Moga appeared surprised to be going into jail, telling his legal team that his car was parked outside the court.