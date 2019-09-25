Moreton cleans up at Tri District competition

BEST EVER: Moreton District golfers Chris Fraser, Chris Petrohilos, Ken Robertson, Rick Zizek and Selwyn Ziebarth were part of the champion senior West Moreton team.

GOLF: Home ground advantage has helped Moreton District to its most successful Tri District competition ever.

A dry Sandy Gallop Golf Course was the scene for the annual tournament, which has been running for 24 years and features outfits from the South-east Queensland District Golf Association, the Darling Downs District Golf Association and Moreton District.

Teams of five compete in four divisions, including open, colts (maximum 25 years), seniors (minimum 50 years), and juniors (less than 18 years).

The best four scores are used, with the fifth card only used if there is a tie. Since inception, Moreton District had never won any more than two divisions in the same year.

Facing elite opposition, the region's representatives outdid themselves on this occasion, claiming the seniors by 14 shots, the opens by 15 shots and the colts by two shots to bring home three of a possible four trophies.

The fifth card rule did come into play. It broke a deadlock with Darling Downs and handed the Moreton District colts a narrow victory.

Moreton District Golf Association vice-president Rod Daniels said it was the first time he had seen the fifth card rule enacted in his long association with the event.

He said the overall result was an outstanding achievement by the players and district as a whole, and an indication of increasing depth, which had developed as a result of high level competitions being held regularly to keep emerging local players in the area.

"It is the best we've ever done,” he said.

"Players had a good celebration.

"We'd like to think we've helped.

"In the past good players would leave when they reached a certain level.

"I've been working for eight years to ensure there is high standard competitions for them to play, so they can stay in the district and it seems to be working.”

Shooting a low score was almost impossible in the conditions, however Sandy Gallop member Jay Evans posted a 69 for the colts.

The next best score was 72 and there were 26 scores over 80.

Daniels said it was the best golfers from the three regions taking part and the high scores gave an indication of the difficult conditions faced.

He complimented the ground staff and all of the volunteers who made a well-run event possible.

The next Moreton District event is the City of Ipswich Open on October 6 and 7 at the Ipswich City Golf Club.